Long Island weather: Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s

Warm and wet weather that covered Long Island on Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies and up to 52-degree temperatures Saturday, according to local meteorologists.

And the dry and sunny trend will continue throughout the weekend, they said.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Upton said they expect strong winds on Saturday with gusts ranging between 11 and 15 mph but possibly reaching up to 28 mph.

Additionally, there is a small craft advisory for western Long Island Sound from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the eastern Sound and ocean waters, there is a gale warning for the same time period.

That combination will lead to a sharp drop in temperature by day's end, with nighttime temperatures dipping below freezing, to about 29 degrees under clear skies and 7 to 11 mph winds, according to the weather service.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday should be sunny but colder with a high of 38 degrees, closer to normal, with north winds of about 6 mph. Nighttime temperatures will remain around 34 degrees under partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.

More wet, mild weather returns early next week.

The final day of 2018, New Year's Eve on Monday, brings back a chance of rain with temperatures in the upper 40s in the afternoon and night.

New Year's Day should be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.