Long Island weather: Snow possible by Monday afternoon

Mostly clear skies Sunday will give way to thickening clouds Monday on Long Island with snow possible by the afternoon commute and mixing with rain at night, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday's high will top out in the upper 40s. That’s slightly above the Sunday average of 43 degrees in Islip, the weather service said. The wind chill, however, will have the air feeling as cold as 25 to 35.

The low will drop to 28 Sunday night with mostly sunny skies forecast through the noon hour Monday before clouds roll in. There's a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. with a high of 40, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to 20.

Any snow will mix with rain after 11 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulation of one to two inches is possible with up to three inches in some areas, the weather service said.

“The bulk of the snow doesn’t start until closer to the evening,” said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Any accumulation that Long Island sees will be on the front end of the system, before it changes over to rain.”

The higher accumulation will come along the North Shore, he said.

Long Island has had scant snow this winter with just 7/10ths of an inch recorded at Islip on Dec. 12 and 3/10ths of an inch on Feb. 1, according to the weather service.

There's a 70% chance of rain Tuesday, mainly before 2 p.m., with a high about 42 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 29.

The sun returns Wednesday with a high in the upper 40s and a low at night about 40, the weather service said. Rain is likely overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with a high around 55, dipping to about 33 at night.

A rain and snow mix is likely Friday with a high of 45 and an overnight low of 26.