Long Island snow: Wintry mix possible Wednesday, before switching to rain

Snow could fall on Long Island Wednesday — breaking the current snow-less streak — before switching to rain, and gusty winds and coastal flooding are also possible.

Ahead of the storm, clouds on Tuesday should make way for the sun. The predicted daytime high of 44 degrees on Tuesday will be countered by gusts of wind from the west reaching 25 mph, creating a wind chill of 25 to 35, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s wintry mix will likely hold off until 11 a.m., sparing morning commuters.

The swift-moving storm, which could deliver as much as two inches of rain by the time it ends Thursday morning, will probably once again disappoint anyone hoping for more than an ephemeral coating of snow. That is, unless they live in the northern and western reaches of the tri-state area, which can expect as much as two to five inches of the white stuff, the weather service said.

The lack of snow so far this year has been unusual.

If this latest storm again delivers a miss, it will likely break New York City's record for the latest first measurable snow for the season, which was set on Jan. 29, 1973, the weather service said on Twitter.

For Islip, however, there have only been 34 days since it last snowed. Though that episode only produced 0.4" of snow, all it takes is 0.1" to count, according to forecasters.

Wintry mix, then rain

As high pressure retreats towards Canada, storms springing out of the Gulf will sweep in from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys on Wednesday, the weather service said, and “with cold air initially in place, look for mainly snow to develop towards mid-morning across western and northwestern portions of the area.”

Long Island may see the storm kick off with a wintry mix, but increasingly southeast winds blowing off the ocean should push through the cold air, with that warmer air causing the switch to rain.

“Further inland however, especially to the north and northwest the changeover will take longer,” and probably not until the evening, the forecasters said.

“An accumulating snow is looking likely for far northwest portions of the area before the changeover to rain,” said the weather service said, which issued a winter weather advisory for Orange County in New York and western Passaic County in New Jersey for Wednesday.

Long Island, meanwhile, could experience heavy rain and gusts hitting 45 mph along the coasts.

Widespread minor flooding is possible for vulnerable Long Island Sound and eastern bay coastal communities during Wednesday night's high tide. Locally moderate flooding is possible

for vulnerable South Shore bay communities in Queens and Nassau counties, the weather service said.

Temperatures should rise to 42 degrees during the day, and it should be an uncommonly warm night, with thermometers rising to 50 degrees by 2 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday morning may start off with rain, and west winds could gust to 40 mph.

A cloud-clearing high pressure system will shift through the metropolitan area, heading south, helping bring the sunshine back at least through Sunday night.

And then another rain-causing low pressure system could make its way in, possibly delivering a bit of snow. Said the weather service: “With the system tracking to the west and then north again there will be a chance of rain at the coast and rain and snow inland.”