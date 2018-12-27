Long Island weather: Rain late Thursday into Friday, chance of Saturday snow

Don't raid the supermarket yet, but in the next seven days, forecasters said there might be two chances for snow.

One thing is for sure — rain is expected to start some time around midnight Thursday and continue through much of the day Friday, meteorologists said.

"It will be rain and nothing but rain," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bill Korbel said.

Thursday's high will be 40 degrees, but a warm front Friday will boost temperatures up to 54 and bring rain that's heavy at times, dumping a total of 1 to 2.5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

"It'll go all the way through Friday and start tapering off late in the afternoon Friday, but there could be some lingering rain, especially for eastern areas early Friday night," said meteorologist Joe Pollina at the weather service's Upton office.

Winds of up to 15 mph are forecast, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph, meteorologists said.

Saturday will be sunny and mild with a high of 49. Snow flurries could show up late Sunday afternoon into the evening, the service said.

New Year’s Eve on Monday will be cold, with highs near 37 degrees, and 2019 will start with a “wintry mix developing” and highs near 40, News 12 meteorologists said.

But it's only a small chance of a wintry mix, primarily for the Twin Forks and southern Suffolk County, followed by a slight chance of snow showers for the entire Island on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

As for accumulation, Pollina said, "That's too far out for us to forecast and pinpoint details right now." Different models have forecast different tracks for the snow, he said.

That means stay tuned for any supermarket raids.