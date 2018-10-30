Long Island weather: Pleasant fall day, breezy and dry

Long Island is in for a couple of pleasant fall days, meaning sunshine and accommodating daytime temperatures, with a warmup for Halloween on Wednesday.

“Plenty of sunshine is expected” for Tuesday as temperatures head up to the mid-50s, the National Weather Service said. “A northwest breeze will persist through much of the day before diminishing tonight.”

That is a bit cooler than the normal daily high at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, which is 59, with 41 the normal low.

As of 10 a.m. or so, the airport had reached 48 degrees, with few or no clouds and winds from the west/northwest of 15 mph.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for seas of 3 to 6 feet off the South Shore.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Most of the Island, then, will see overnight temperatures drop to the upper 30s by early morning Wednesday, the weather service said.

Southeastern Suffolk, though, sees a dip to about 30 in the pine barrens and the 30s elsewhere. A frost advisory is in place for Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m., meaning sensitive outdoor vegetation is at risk.

Temperatures during the day “will warm to slightly above normal under partly sunny skies,” the weather service said.

That means the upper 50s to mid-60s, with “dry and comfortable weather for trick-or-treating,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

His trick-or-treat forecast for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: partly cloudy and temperatures of 58 to 62 degrees.