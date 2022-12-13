Long Island weather: Sunny and cold, with real-feel temperatures in the 20s and 30s

It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter — though that season is almost two weeks away.

Despite Tuesday’s sunshine, the predicted daytime high of 40 degrees will feel more like 20 to 30 when the wind chill is factored in, the National Weather Service said.

After a sun-filled Wednesday, rain may arrive Thursday and linger through Friday morning before the skies clear and stay that way through Monday.

Thermometers during the next seven days will mainly slide around the low 40s, though Wednesday could be chillier.

Tuesday’s expected nighttime low of 24 degrees will be one of the coldest of the next week, with a wind chill of 10 to 20. After that, nighttime temperatures ascend to nearly freezing.

Cold Wednesday, then rain

The daytime high on Tuesday will run around five to eight degrees below normal, the weather service said, as a high pressure system “gets squeezed” between a “deep upper low over the Canadian Maritimes and another moving across the central and northern plains today into Wednesday.”

As a result, the weather service said, “Gusty north winds will ensue late tonight and continue into Wednesday, strongest east of the Lower Hudson Valley and New York City." The highest gusts — up to 35 mph — could sweep across far eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut.

“Highs Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 30s even at the coast,” the weather service said, though the sun should offset some of that brr feeling.

And Wednesday's clear skies will not linger after nightfall, as complicated storm systems begin heading to the New York metro area, starting with clouds that night.

The Midwest’s Plains will deliver one low pressure system as an associated warm front heads to this area from the Southeast. And the Canadian Maritimes high pressure pattern will sail offshore.

Downpours are likely by Thursday afternoon, beginning in the New York metropolitan area’s western sections.

A warm front heading north from the southeast holds the key to what sort of storm reaches the tri-state area.

“Exactly where this low develops and tracks, will have a significant impact on the type of weather we will get,” the weather service said.

A “short period” of freezing rain, mainly in Orange County, is possible “during the changeover from snow/sleet to plain rain,” it said. Just rain appears more likely by the coasts.

Thursday’s 50% odds of rain double that night, and then ease to 90% on Friday, mainly before 1 p.m., the forecasters said.

As much as one to two inches may fall, and there is the potential for minor coastal floods during high tides.

And then the southwest will start sending in a sky-clearing high pressure system, allowing the sun to rule the weather.

And then, another low pressure system may approach the tri-state area early next week, possibly bringing another storm.