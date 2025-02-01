Long Island to see falling temperatures throughout Saturday with light snow on Sunday night

The mercury is set to drop on Long Island throughout Saturday, but temperatures will likely rise by Sunday night when the area could see some snow and rain, forecasters said.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy in Islip, followed by a gradual clearing. The temperature will fall to around 30 by 5 p.m., with wind chill values between 20 and 25, followed by a low around 17 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will see increasing clouds, with a high near 36 and wind chill values between 10 and 20.

A warm front moving in Sunday night could bring precipitation, according to Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

"While the system will start as snow, it will eventually transition into rain," Ramsey told Newsday. "[On] Long Island, we're probably only looking at a few tenths of an inch of snow, and then it's going to rain" another tenth of an inch.

Monday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 46, and Monday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.