Long Island weather: Bitter cold through Saturday

Don't forget the hats and gloves: Wednesday will be the coldest day since late December, with wind chill values between 20 and 30 degrees expected, the National Weather Service said.

Long Islanders might see some snow to start the day: "A quick coating can't be ruled out in spots, with a low chance of localized amounts up to an inch, particularly in eastern Long Island," the weather service said. "A few slick spots may develop on untreated surfaces and roadways."

Highs are expected to be in the mid-30s but the wind chill will make it feel colder.

Then Wednesday night, lows are expected to drop to around 20 degrees.

Thursday will be similarly cold. Highs should be in the upper 30s but wind chill values will be be between 15 and 25 degrees, the weather service said.

Lows should be in the upper 20s Thursday night.

On Friday, a "dangerously cold air mass" is expected to settle over the region and remain into Saturday, the weather service said.

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens by 5 p.m. Friday and could go as low as 5 degrees overnight. Highs are expected to be in the mid-20s on Saturday.

"Wind chill values during this time may fall to as low as 10 to 20 below zero for coastal locations, and 25 below in the interior," the weather service said. "This will be the coldest air mass since Christmas Eve with temperatures Friday night and Saturday about 15-20 degrees below normal."

Then, said the weather service, "After the very cold shot, will have to watch for condensation on roadway surfaces Saturday night."

But after lows in the upper teens Saturday night, the weather service predicts temperatures will start to rebound on Sunday, when highs in the mid-40s are expected.

And by Tuesday, highs could reach 50 degrees, the weather service said.