Long Island weather: Gusty winds continue Wednesday

A cloudy, windy day, with early wind chill values in the 20s and 30s, are what Long Islanders can expect Wednesday, a day after dodging a sprawling nor’easter.

The daytime high should reach 43 degrees. But, the National Weather Service said, “Most wind chills will only max out in the upper 20s to middle 30s, rather cold for the Ides of March,” referring to March 15, the day Julius Caesar was slain by around 40 Roman senators.

Wind gusts could hit 40 mph Wednesday.

That is 10 mph less than the top wind speed recorded in Bayville in Nassau County on Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

Baiting Hollow in Suffolk experienced 58 mph gusts. In midtown Manhattan, the winds hit 50 mph.

As far as snow, northern New England may still be expecting a few more inches on top of the foot or more that some areas already have gotten, but Bayport in Suffolk lead Long Island with 1½ inches of snow from the same storm.

Farmingdale in Nassau got 0.2 inch of snow. Manhattan’s Central Park got a trace.

And once again this winter, rain totals topped those for snow, with 1.43 inches falling in Hicksville in Nassau, 2.27 in Upton in Suffolk, and 0.75 in Central Park.

Warmer weather on the way

Wednesday’s skies will slowly clear as a high pressure system, in which sinking air stops vapors from rising and condensing, settles in.

The winds should start calming around daybreak Thursday and temperatures will begin “warming up a bit,” the weather service said, as westerly winds shift to blow from the west-southwest.

Highs around 50 degrees are expected.

Afternoon clouds will thicken overnight, and southwest breezes will intensify.

“This in combination with mid-level cloud cover should have temperatures running at least 10 degrees warmer than the previous night,” the weather service said.

Lows in the upper 30s are forecast.

Highs will be in the 50s again Friday and it will be even cloudier, as a low pressure system travels to the Great Lakes from the Plains, pulling its cold front through the Ohio Valley.

While the odds of rain on Friday night are 50%, global models agree the area should be “primarily dry throughout the day,” the weather service said.

Saturday's rainfall odds before 9 a.m. are also 50%, and it will be cloudy, with highs around 50 degrees.

“The area will dry out late Saturday as high pressure starts to build in from the west,” the weather service said.

Clouds Saturday will then give way to sunshine from Sunday to Tuesday. Highs should be in the 40s.