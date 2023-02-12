Long Island forecast: A warmer-than-average week

After a record-setting warm Friday, Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 40s ahead of a warmer-than-usual week.

“We're getting close to mid-February now. It’s certainly feeling like April,” said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46. There’s a 50% chance of rain Sunday night. The temperature will drop to a low around 36 at night.

The average-high temperatures for around this time of the year are in the low 40s and mid to upper 20s for the lows, Ramsey said.

“So both the lows and the highs have been 10 to 15 degrees above average most days,” Ramsey said. “Today, [it’s] under 10 degrees above average but still above average.”

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy but to gradually become sunny with a high near 50 degrees, according to the weather service. Tuesday will continue to be sunny with a high around 48.

Even warmer weather is expected for Wednesday with a high near 53. Ramsey said the record high for that day is 57 degrees.

“It's not breaking records necessarily,” he said. “But overall, just warmer temperatures expected.”

There’s no snow on the horizon but rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The chance of showers is 30% after 1 p.m. Thursday with a high near 56. More showers are expected overnight.

The chance of precipitation increases to 70% Friday, which is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 56.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41.