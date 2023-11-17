National Weather Service: Temperatures hit 60s Friday but won't last; rain in weekend forecast

Long Island's got sunny skies Friday with temperatures headed into the 60s.

Enjoy it while you can.

The National Weather Service said rain is in the forecast for Saturday and though there's a good chance of sunshine Sunday, temperatures are expected to barely clear 50 degrees — and could fall into the 40s by Monday.

Of course, Friday doesn't promise to be all sunshine and wonder.

The weather service said Long Islanders should expect a breezy day, with south winds of 8-13 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all coastal waters from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight, covering New York Harbor, the Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners bays and all South Shore bays from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay.

Additionally, all ocean waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Montauk are covered by that small craft advisory from 6 a.m. Saturday through to 6 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

Expect overnight temperatures to start dropping into the 30s come Saturday night with overnight lows around freezing between then and Wednesday.

The good news?

The weather service is calling for sunshine on Thanksgiving, though the high should be around 42 degrees.