Warm temperatures forecast for Memorial Day weekend, but water will be chilly for swimming

Water temperatures remain seasonably cool. But there's plenty of sunshine on tap for the Memorial Day holiday weekend — perfect weather to be outdoors.

The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday, while the mercury could even push 80 degrees on Memorial Day Monday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s, so it still figures to be cool after dark.

The weather service is calling for light winds each of the days, with scattered clouds.

Water temperatures at South Shore Atlantic Ocean beaches will be right around 61 degrees — and not much different at bay beaches or on Long Island Sound.

Despite this weekend being the official start of summer, swimming will still be for those willing to brave cool waters. The weather service warns that in cooler, cold water, hypothermia can set in quickly, leading to a loss of dexterity within minutes.

"Anyone planning to recreate on small boats, canoes or kayaks this holiday weekend should plan accordingly and use extreme caution to avoid this threat," the weather service said, noting swimmers should be aware of surroundings and remain attentive to the possible onset of hypothermia while bathing. The weather service noted there also will be a moderate risk of rip current development at ocean beaches this weekend — mostly in areas around jetties, groins and piers.

On Friday morning the temperature was hovering in the low 60-degree range, headed for a high of about 72 degrees, the weather service said.