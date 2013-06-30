Muggy weather continues through the Fourth

The muggy, warm weather across Long Island on Sunday will continue through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's weather, with its cloudy skies in the morning and temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees, will be replicated for the rest of the workweek, said Dan Hofmann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Upton bureau.

Sun will peek through later in the day, but a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will appear in the late afternoon, becoming more likely in the evening hours, Hofmann said.

Lows on Sunday will be around 70.

Hofmann said Monday through Friday will be nearly exactly the same, with possibly a little more sun than clouds for the rest of the week.

The chance of rain might put a damper on some Fourth of July festivities, but not for long.

"There's a high probability that there will be a shower or thunderstorm somewhere in the area, but there's a high probability that it will be relatively brief," Hofmann said.

He said that the intense heat wave in the southwest part of the country is contributing to keeping temperatures down in our area. The jet stream is bending to the north, causing a big ridge of high pressure out west that's responsible for the weather there. The corollary, Hofmann said, is a trough created in the east that is keeping temperatures near normal here.