Nor'easter to hit Long Island: Heavy rain, strong winds and possible snow expected, NWS says

A powerful Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and possibly snow to Long Island from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Rainfall of one to two inches starting this afternoon could change to snow Tuesday morning, with temperatures close to freezing but minimal accumulation in Nassau and western Suffolk County, and up to an inch on the East End. The heaviest rain was expected from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Easterly winds of 25-30 miles per hour could gust at 40 miles per hour.

“That could knock down trees on the East End ... where we’re expecting stronger winds,” said Dave Radell, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Upton station. “We’re anticipating a full 24 hours of some pretty strong winds associated with this system.” A weather service briefing Sunday warned that a few trees and power lines could be downed.

The service issued a hazardous weather outlook covering most of Long Island from midnight through 7 a.m. Tuesday. It issued a coastal flood advisory for northeast Suffolk and southern Nassau through Tuesday, warning of minor flooding in low-lying waterfront areas. High tide in some areas could coincide with the storm’s rain, according to the advisory. Affected areas could include shorelines of the Peconic and Gardiners Bay, the western Long Island Sound and the western Great South Bay, according to a briefing created Sunday.

“It’s parking lots and roads near waterfront that typically experience flooding during this type of event,” Radell said.

The briefing also put the Long Island Sound under a gale watch and waters off the South Shore under a small craft advisory, predicting seas of 3 to 5 feet on the Sound and up to 12 feet in the ocean.

Snowfall could impact Tuesday commutes, during the afternoon and evening, Radell said. While it appeared snow would be heaviest over portions of New Jersey, Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley, predictions for Long Island were uncertain, contingent on the speed with which the storm's low pressure intensifies, according to the service.

Wind, cold and clouds are expected to prevail through Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny or partly sunny with highs near 50 degrees.