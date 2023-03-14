Nor'easter on Long Island: Rain, gusty winds, possible snow and coastal flooding

Rain — possibly accompanied by enough snow to coat grass — as well as destructive wind gusts reaching 50 mph and minor to moderate coastal flooding are what the nor’easter is expected to bring to Long Island on Tuesday, forecasters said.

During Tuesday morning's high tide, the National Weather Service predicted “minor to locally moderate coastal flooding along western Great South Bay, Jamaica Bay, western Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bay.”

Coastal flood advisories are in effect for northwest Suffolk and northern Nassau through 8 a.m. Tuesday, and through 9 a.m. for eastern Suffolk.

With temperatures too warm for much snow, the weather service said the storm will taper off by Tuesday evening, with gusty winds developing later in the day.

A wind advisory will be in effect for Suffolk from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Breezes already have begun intensifying, but the weather service said, "The feeling is that winds won't really get going across a wide portions of the area” until a trough, another low pressure system, “gets up to our northeast later today and east of Massachusetts.”

Tuesday night will be cold and damp, with a nighttime low around freezing and wind chills of 20 to 25.

Dry slot a "key development"

The forecasted daytime high of 39 degrees on Tuesday is one reason that the New York metropolitan region should largely escape the brutal snowstorm expected to wallop much of New England and bring as much as half a foot of snow to the lower Hudson area.

A low pressure system arriving from Pennsylvania has already brought parts of Orange and Putnam and even sections in Westchester counties some heavy wet snow, the weather service said Tuesday morning.

However, the coastal storm-causing low pressure system sailing south of Long Island includes what forecasters call a dry slot, a zone of dry air.

This is a “key development,” said the weather service, which has reduced snowfall predictions for the outer reaches of the New York area.

Cold tomorrow

By daybreak Wednesday, skies should be clearing and the day is expected to be at least partly sunny.

“However, it will feel a good 15 degrees colder when factoring in the wind with most wind chills getting into the middle teens to around 20 during the pre-dawn hours,” the weather service said.

Gusts could peak as high as 50 mph in the morning.

Highs should be in the low 40s on Wednesday.

Nighttime wind chill values could drop into the middle teens, aided by those clear skies allowing the Earth’s heat to escape.

High pressure over the Carolinas will keeps the clouds away Thursday, with highs in the low 50s expected.

More low pressure systems give Friday a 50% chance of rain, with the odds for Saturday put at 40%. Daytime highs both days will hit the 50s, and temperatures will slide to around freezing at night.

Sunday and Monday, however, should be bright and clear, with highs in the 40s.