Long Island expecting another overnight storm; flooding expected

Just days after a storm caused excessive flooding and erosion to low-lying and coastal areas, Long Island is bracing for another overnight storm on Friday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, with winds ramping up around 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph after midnight.

Bill Korbel, a Newsday meteorologist, said that the expected rain "might be a little bit less" than Tuesday night's storm, but basically Long Island will "see the same thing."

While Friday will start out sunny with a high near 47, thunderstorms should begin around 1 a.m.

Like Wednesday morning, a high tide on Saturday morning combined with expected heavy rainfall will likely cause moderate coastal flooding for southern and eastern Long Island.

"The storm itself and the rain will be gone by sunrise tomorrow," said Korbel. "But the flooding will take place later in the morning into the afternoon.

The same areas that were hit with flooding on Wednesday, such as southern Nassau and Suffolk counties and all of the East End are under flood watch, and will most likely experience a repeat of events, NOAA said.

Major flooding is also possible along the southern bays of Long Island.

"It's gonna be all along the South Shore," said Korbel. "All the way from Queens to Montauk."

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino will join local officials at a news conference on Friday morning to urge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to include Overlook Beach in Babylon in its upcoming beach erosion control dredging project.

The last time the sand at Overlook Beach was replaced by the Corps was a decade ago, "leaving it vulnerable to recent storms," a news release said.

Long Island had only just begun to recover from Tuesday night's storm, which downed trees and utility wires, trapped vehicles on flooded streets and left thousands of Long Islanders temporarily without power Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul dispatched state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to Suffolk to help assess storm damage, after officials sought state and federal help to recover from the major flooding and erosion.

She also released a letter Thursday evening asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which had been evaluating damage from recent storms to Fire Island, to expedite a state request for rehabilitation for three related coastline resiliency projects impacted by Tuesday's weather and previous storms.