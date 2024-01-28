Rain and snow overnight could mean messy Monday commute; milder temperatures coming

Long Islanders can anticipate a dreary day Sunday and possibly a messy commute on Monday.

“There will be rain across the area today,” said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “We’re expecting rain through tonight and into early tomorrow. It could end as a mix of rain and snow.”

No accumulation is expected, Tomasini said.

The rain and snow may tag-team all day Monday, but again with no accumulation. The high temperature will be about 40, dropping to 27 Monday night.

After that, the weather will remain dry through the rest of the week, with normal to above normal temperatures, Tomasini said.

On Tuesday, the sun will make an appearance though partly cloudy skies, and the high will be in the mid-30s. The temperature will drop to about 27 at night. Wednesday will be gray again, with a high of about 39 and a low of 29, forecasters say.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny and more mild, with a high around 43. Friday will reach near 46 under partly sunny skies, forecasters said.