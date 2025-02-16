Forecast: Sunday rains will give way to high winds; another storm possible midweek on Long Island

The latest snowfall was washed away in Saturday night’s rain and the wet weather is expected to continue through much of Sunday, with a possible thunderstorm after 1 p.m., forecasters said.

Strong winds are expected to follow, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature Sunday will reach 50 F.

Sunday afternoon and evening will bring heavy winds, blowing from the west at 18 to 29 m.p.h. but with gusts up to 50 m.p.h. Low temperatures will be around 27, with a wind chill factor around 15.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned that high winds may bring power outages and downed tree branches and that driving — especially "high profile" vehicles — can be challenging.

Monday will be sunny and chilly, with a high of 33 and still windy.

And another winter storm may be developing later in the week, NOAA advised.

