Long Island braces for more rain Tuesday, with high winds and flood warnings

Following a wet weekend, Long Islanders will get a brief break of sunshine Monday before confronting heavy rain Tuesday accompanied by high winds and renewed threats of flooding, forecasters said.

A new storm impacting much of the nation will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to an already saturated Long Island beginning Tuesday afternoon. The system will be accompanied by strong, southeast winds of 30-40 mph with gusts approaching 60 mph, the National Weather Service warned.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s, and thunderstorms are possible overnight into Wednesday,

The high winds bring the potential of downed trees and power lines and widespread power outages. Travel could be difficult, experts said.

The additional rain will bring the renewed potential of coastal flooding and slick road surfaces.

Monday's high temperatures could reach the low 40s, with sunny skies and winds of 8-11 mph.

