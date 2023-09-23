Tropical Storm Ophelia bringing rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding to Long Island, forecasters say

While Tropical Storm Ophelia weakens as it slowly treks north from North Carolina, it is expected to bring gusty winds, at times heavy rain and minor coastal flooding to Long Island on Saturday, according to forecasters.

The system is expected to diminish as it makes its way through the mid-Atlantic states, while a surge of moisture coming in from the south will bring the tristate soggy conditions, according to Jim Connolly, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

“Generally speaking, it is just going to be a washout with rain and raw wind throughout the day,” Connolly said, adding that some models predict the storm will dissipate south or east of the region.

“It tapers off by the end of the day and then maybe some episodes of rain right through tomorrow,” Connolly added.

About 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall is expected from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At its peak on Saturday, rain will come down at ¼ to ½ inch an hour. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Winds will gust at 40 mph with potential for downed trees and power outages. A high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday with 6 to 10 feet high waves and a chance of minor erosion. A risk of dangerous rip currents is also in effect until Sunday night.