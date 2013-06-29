Scattered showers predicted Saturday on LI

Scattered showers could zip across Suffolk County on Saturday morning, but Long Islanders should still be to sneak in at least a few hours of fun in the sun for the rest of the day.

On Saturday, a few light showers will hang around across Suffolk through 11 a.m. before making way for sun and clouds, said Dan Hoffmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. Conditions, Hoffmann said, will remain warm and humid, in the upper 70s on the shore and the East End, and in the lower 80s in interior of Suffolk and Nassau.

The weather service warns, however, that a high rip current risk remains in effect for Long Island and New York City ocean beaches through Saturday evening.

As will be the case through the rest of the week, there remains a chance for a scattered thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday, likely in the late afternoon and early evening.

"It's hit or miss, but more miss than hit," Hoffmann said.

Overnight, Hoffmann said, temperatures should dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s with continued muggy conditions.

Sunday will bring more of the same with scattered storms possible throughout the day, Hoffmann said.

The forecast through the July Fourth holiday isn't much better, with partly cloudy skies, muggy days and the persistent threat of a severe storm, mostly in the afternoon hours. The daily chance of precipitation for each day, including the holiday, ranges from 30 to 60 percent