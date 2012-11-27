Slippery conditions forecast for morning rush

A minor weather system moving into Long Island promises to bring a slim coat of snow that forecasters said will give way Tuesday to a mix of snow and rain by the end of the morning rush hour.

The system could create slippery driving conditions, the National Weather Service warns. Local weather service observation program leader Tim Morrin said motorists should be "prepared for the possibility of slick goings."

However, relatively moderate ground temperatures should eliminate any significant chances of black ice. Temperatures during the day should peak in the mid- to upper 30s, but will drop to between 20 and the low 30s by nightfall, said Upton-based Meteorologist Lauren Nash. She added that the rain, snow and chilly temperatures are typical for this time of year.

Cold temperatures are in the offing in the aftermath of the system, as well, Morrin said.

The weather service said temperatures are expected to run about 8 degrees below normal for the remainder of the week -- that is, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid- to high 20s.

Forecasters believe the average temperature for November will be about 3 or 4 degrees below normal, Morrin said, after a long run of above-normal temperatures on Long Island. But, Morrin said, the below-normal average temperatures will likely not be record-breaking.