Snow forecast for Long Island: 3-5 inches possible Monday into Tuesday, NWS says

We could be in for snow late Monday into Tuesday – and, it could be more than we’ve bargained for.

But while the latest National Weather Service forecast said there’s a 100% chance Long Island will see some sort of precipitation during that time frame — and it’s possible the result could be as much as 3-5 inches of snow — when, where, what type of precipitation and how much could vary wildly depending on where you live, forecasters said.

The possibility of snow for much of the South Shore could begin as early as 8 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. On the North Shore, rain, sleet and snow might not begin until 4 a.m. Tuesday. For much of central Long Island likely precipitation should begin sometime after 1 a.m., the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Long Island, in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

That advisory warns of not only snow accumulations, but also of wind gusts as high as 35 mph and hazardous travel conditions.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory reads, adding: “The hazardous condition could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Much of whether we get rain, sleet, snow or some combination of all of the above could depend on which side of the freeze line we end up on.

The weather service predicts we’ll be right around 32-33 degrees overnight Monday into Tuesday, but said wind chill factors could make it feel like it’s between 20 and 25 degrees. Forecasters are calling for snow and sleet to begin about 8 p.m. Monday on the South Shore. That will be accompanied by an east wind of 10-15 mph late Monday and then increasing to 16-21 mph early Tuesday.

One potential result of the unpredictable combination could be a significant dose of snow, as much as 5 inches, the weather service said.

It’s also possible any accumulation won’t last long, with daytime temperatures Tuesday likely moving into the upper 30s, possibly as high as 40 degrees — all of which figures to make for a messy day.

In addition to the winter weather advisory, the weather service has issued a gale warning, in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday, for all Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point — with seas of 5-8 feet expected as a result of the storm. Mariners are being asked to alter plans and avoid hazardous conditions.

A small craft advisory also is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday for the eastern Long Island Sound, while the western Sound and all South Shore bays are subject to that advisory from 6 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.