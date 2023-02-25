Snow possible on Long Island Saturday

Long Islanders fear not — the white winter fluff that walloped the West Coast won’t be sticking around here.

A light dusting of snow expected Saturday afternoon will vanish by evening and return for another quick debut on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

But bring out those hats and mittens because it will be chilly, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and night lows of 29. Temperatures will be in the 40s from Monday through Wednesday.

As the system impacting the West Coast makes it way towards the region, Monday night may also see a mix of rain and snow that will turn into rain, according to weather service meteorologist Matt Wunsch.

"In addition, strengthening east winds with gusts up to 40 mph along the coast raises the concern for mainly minor coastal flooding," the weather service said in an advisory.

The area has yet to see any significant snowfall this winter.

“It’s definitely unusual,” Wunsch said.