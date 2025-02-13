Wintry mix turns into all rain; Long Island schools open as messy commute expected

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain that fell briefly Wednesday night changed over to all rain as temperatures rose overnight.

Slippery conditions from overnight may continue into Thursday's morning commute, when the rest of the morning should be all rain, forecasters said.

Public and private schools will open on schedule; none have reported delays across Long Island.

At 5 a.m., Long Island's major thoroughfares, including the Long Island Expressway, were clear and moving normally.

The LIRR was running on or close to schedule.

Long Island was not expected to see any measurable accumulation, with the forecast late Wednesday and early Thursday calling for a switch to all rain with temperatures in the upper- 20s and lower- 30s.

The Weather Service advised that travel Thursday could be hazardous on some untreated and elevated surfaces. Rain is expected to continue until about noon as temperatures continue to rise. A cloudy day follows Thursday, with a high near 48 and winds between 6 and 14 mph, forecasters said.

The storm is the second round of back-to-back weather events on Long Island.

Snow arrived Tuesday evening on the Island, dropping just over 3 inches in parts of Suffolk and nearly 2½ inches on parts of Nassau's South Shore, according to Weather Service totals.

Many school districts and private schools opened with a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

Friday's forecast calls for dry, cold conditions.

Then, a new system Saturday could start as snow and turn into a mix of rain and snow in the evening. The precipitation will continue through Sunday morning, forecasters said.