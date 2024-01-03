Snow shower possible on Long Island today into tomorrow

The first snow shower of 2024 could begin to fall on Long Island on Wednesday into Thursday, and precipitation is in the forecast on and off for the rest of the week, with a potential coastal storm at the end of the week. On Thursday, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 1 a.m., and a slight chance of snow and rain before 1 p.m. It'll likely be cloudy, then gradually sunny, with a low around 30 degrees and a high near 43. Friday, it's forecast to be sunny, with a high near 37, with a chance of rain and snow over the weekend. “A coastal storm is expected to impact the area Saturday evening through Sunday. Too early to be specific with potential snow amounts and precipitation types. Wind and coastal flooding impacts will be possible as well,” the National Weather Service wrote in its forecast.

The first snow shower of 2024 could begin to fall on Long Island on Wednesday into Thursday, and precipitation is in the forecast on and off for the rest of the week, with a potential coastal storm at the end of the week.

On Thursday, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 1 a.m., and a slight chance of snow and rain before 1 p.m. It'll likely be cloudy, then gradually sunny, with a low around 30 degrees and a high near 43.

Friday, it's forecast to be sunny, with a high near 37, with a chance of rain and snow over the weekend.

“A coastal storm is expected to impact the area Saturday evening through Sunday. Too early to be specific with potential snow amounts and precipitation types. Wind and coastal flooding impacts will be possible as well,” the National Weather Service wrote in its forecast.