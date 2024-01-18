Friday morning snow could cause commuting troubles; up to 3 inches possible

Parts of Long Island are expected to see up to 3 inches of snow Friday morning as the Northeast embraces an arctic air mass with wind chills near zero at times.

Snow is expected to develop early Friday, with a 90% chance of precipitation after 7 a.m. during the height of Long Island's morning commute.

Flakes will continue into the afternoon, with its peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said in an advisory Wednesday.

Eastern Nassau and western Suffolk counties are expected to get up to 3.1 inches of snow, according to an updated service statement.

At least 2 inches are expected to hit western Nassau, northern parts of Suffolk and the East End.

Wind chills in the next few days are also forecast to be in the single digits, with subzero wind chills possible Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Gusty winds up to about 15 mph will be blowing through Friday night.

Long Island won't reach above-freezing temperatures until Monday, with a high of 36 degrees. It will then gradually warm into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warming centers are open during the day at Cantiague Park and the Wantagh administration building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 24 hours at Mitchel Field, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd. in Uniondale.

Anyone in need of shelter from the cold overnight can call the Nassau County Winter Homeless Hotline at 1-866-WARMBED (927-6233).

The Town of Huntington is also opening warming centers through Friday at the Clark Gillies Dix Hills Ice Rink, the Manor Park Field House, the Huntington Senior Center and the Huntington TRI-CYA.

Southampton Town officials are also reaching out to any known homeless people or encampments to encourage them to seek temporary shelter and connect them with social services support, said Ryan Murphy, Southampton emergency management administrator.