Weekend forecast of light snow mixed with sleet, rain for Long Island, NYC

A winter storm bearing down on the East Coast this weekend is expected to bring scant snow to Long Island and New York City, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest guidance from the weather service shows a low probability of significant snow, but a light mix of snow with sleet and rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. The storm is also expected to bring gusts up to 50 mph.

Parts of Connecticut and the Hudson Valley, however, could get up to 4 to 6 inches of snowfall.

“With a marginally cold air mass in place, the exact storm track and intensity will be crucial for precipitation types and amounts, particularly for the city and coast,” according to the forecast. “These details are expected to become clearer over the next 24-36 hours as the pieces of energy that will be forcing this system become better initialized by the weather models.”

Cold weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with temperatures mostly in the 30s and 20s overnight Thursday and Friday.

The forecast calls for a chance of snow and sleet starting after 1 p.m. Saturday, increasing Saturday night with temperatures hovering above freezing. Meteorologists are predicting less than a half inch of snow Saturday night.

Rain and snow are expected to continue Sunday, with strong wind and a high reaching the mid-30s. The wintry mix is expected to taper off and clear Sunday night, with lows dipping back into the 20s.