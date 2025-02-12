Long Island sees another round of snow with more coming; many schools delayed

For the second time this week, Long Island awoke to snow and slick travel conditions, with another round of precipitation expected to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Many school districts are operating on a two-hour delay.

As forecasters expected, snow arrived on Long Island about 7 p.m. Tuesday and tapered off in the early morning hours Wednesday.

At 5 a.m., Long Island's major thoroughfares were clear and moving normally. Roads were wet and slippery in places.

All branches of the Long Island Rail Road were running on or close to schedule, the railroad reported.

Newsday meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen said Monday that Long Islanders should expect three parts to the weather systems, including what he called a "weekend soaker."

Von Ohlen predicted accumulations of 1-3 inches by Wednesday morning, relatively light snow that could be cleared by the morning commute.

Upton received 2 inches of snow overnight, Long Island's highest accumulation, in early snowfall reports.

The next round is expected Wednesday evening around 8 or 9 p.m., where a mix of snow and sleet will fall for about an hour, he said. The precipitation will turn into rain and last through Thursday morning, washing away most of the accumulated snow.

Friday, also Valentine’s Day, will see dry but cold conditions, with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s.

The third system will make an appearance at midday Saturday, starting as snow and turning into a mix of rain into the evening. The precipitation will turn into rain and continue through Sunday morning, forecasters said.