More snow heading to LI
A "double punch," though not a tremendous amount of snow, is coming to Long Island starting Tuesday evening. NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen has the forecast. Credit: Newsday
A "double punch," though not a tremendous amount of snow, is coming to Long Island starting Tuesday evening. NewsdayTV meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen has the forecast. Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months