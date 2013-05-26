Sunday chill leads to warmer week

An unseasonably chilly start to the week will give way to summerlike temperatures by the end of it, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's temperatures will hover below normal, with highs reaching only into the middle 60s and lows in the 40s, dipping into the upper 30s in the pine barrens, said Peter Wichrowski, meteorologist with the service's Upton bureau.

Monday, Memorial Day, will see mostly sunny and clear skies with highs closer to normal, in the low 70s, Wichrowski said. Lows on Monday will be about 50 for Nassau County, dropping to 40 in the east, he said.

Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-70s, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Late Tuesday brings a chance of showers that continues into Wednesday, Wichrowski said.

Highs on Wednesday are also expected to be in the low to mid-70s, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A taste of summer will emerge on Thursday, with highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday is also expected to be in the low to mid-80s.

"We'll look to be a good five to 10 degrees above normal," Wichrowski said.