Sunny start for LI's unsettled week

The upcoming week will be unsettled, with a chance of rain fairly constant across Long Island through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"This week we will get into a little bit more of an unsettled showery pattern," Lauren Nash, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton, said Sunday.

"A weak front is coming through from the west Monday, and it's going to result in some instability."

After a cool night -- temperatures went down to 48 degrees in West Hampton -- Sunday will be basically a copy of Saturday, with sunny skies, light winds a high temperature of 80s, Nash said. But Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there will be at least a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures should be in the lower 80s during the days and lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s, she said.

Thursday night looks to be dry, as does Friday for now, Nash said, adding: "But with this kind of system, things could easily change."