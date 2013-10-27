Sunny start to possibly rainy weather later this week

Long Island will stay dry and clear this week until a front may bring much-needed rain Thursday night -- making for a warmer but wet Halloween, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

"It's going to be dry, dry, dry until Thursday night," said Lauren Nash, meteorologist for the weather service. Trick or treaters may have to put up with some showers, although Nash said it's too early to say exactly how much and when they will start.

Until then, she said, Long Island weather will partly to mostly sunny and dry. In fact, the region has been upgraded on Oct. 24 to "moderate drought" status, Nash said.

In Islip for October, the most rain that fell in one day was .08 of an inch on the 7th. In September, she said, .60 of an inch was the most to fall in one day on the 22nd.

Temperatures this week will be somewhat cooler than normal until Friday, when highs could possibly reach the 70-degree mark with showers, Nash said.

Normal for this time of year is about 58 degrees for a high and 42 degrees for the low.

Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 30s, cooler in the Pine Barrens, with highs on Monday of about 60 degrees, with lows in the low to mid 30s

Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the lower 50s and the lower to mid 30s at night. Wednesday's highs will be in the mid 50s and upper 30s to low 40s at night with the cold front approaching with the rain. Then wet and warmer weather takes over, with highs Thursday in the lower 60s, lows in the upper 50s and that possible 70 degree high Friday, Nash said.