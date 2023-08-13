Overnight storm leaves thousands without power on Long Island, officials say

Skies are clear Sunday after a powerful overnight thunderstorm that swept through the tristate area brought down trees and streetlights and left more than 5,000 Long Islanders in the dark, officials said.

The storm began around 2 a.m. Sunday, bringing heavy winds, rain and lightning. Nearly two tenths of an inch of rain fell in Montauk and brought 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts a mile south of Brookhaven. The storm has largely moved out of the region, said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

The forecast improves on Sunday with dry skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and cooler conditions for the Twin Forks, Pollina said.

The severe weather left in its wake significant damage, primarily in Suffolk County.

Nearly 5,300 Long Islanders woke up without power, including about 4,000 in Suffolk County, according to PSEG Long Island. The bulk of the Suffolk outages were concentrated in the Town of Brookhaven, primarily in the East Patchogue and Mastic areas, according to the utility's outage map.

The nearly 1,500 Nassau County outages, were centered largely in Massapequa and Jericho, the map shows.

As of 10 a.m., the utility said it had restored power to more than 14,000 customers since the storm began. The vast majority of the outages will be restored Sunday, PSEG said.

"Crews have been working throughout the morning and will continue to work safely and as quickly as possible until all outages are restored," PSEG said in a storm update.

Suffolk County Police said there were multiple reports of large trees and branches down in the road along with some wires.

A tree took down wires on South Country Road in East Patchogue at around 6:30 a.m. forcing the closure of the road, police said.

Multiple trees and large tree limbs were brought down onto cars on Pine Neck Avenue in Patchogue shortly before 4 a.m., Pollina said.

The storm took out the light at William Floyd Parkway and Montauk Highway in Shirley at about 4 a.m., authorities said. There have been no reported injuries.

Nassau County police said there have been no reported road closures or severe damage caused by the storm.

The storm caused some delays on the Montauk branch of the Long Island Rail Road.

In addition, there have been 11 flights canceled Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport along with 126 delays, according to Flight Aware, which tracks airline delays and cancellations. Another seven flights were canceled and 47 more delayed at LaGuardia Airport while no flights have been canceled Sunday and five were delayed at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, the site reported.

The start of the workweek calls for no rain and temperatures in the low to mid-80s, he said.