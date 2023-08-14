Heavy rain, damaging wind and thunderstorms to hit Long Island overnight, NWS says

A frontal system moving into the area Monday is expected to bring heavy rain overnight into Tuesday, with thunderstorms that could cause areas of flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said “isolated to severe thunderstorms” are possible, and some areas of Long Island could see “damaging winds” and even an isolated tornado.

Downed limbs and trees are possible, as a result. The weather service recommends securing outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture, chairs, tables, grills and other items. Rainfall of 1-2 inches per hour is possible.

Long Islanders can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day Monday, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a light breeze, the NWS reported.

All that will likely change late Monday or early Tuesday and linger into the daytime hours. The storm system should clear out overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when mild summer weather is expected to make a return.

The weather service said Nassau and Suffolk should see mostly sunny skies, a light breeze, and temperatures in the low 80s on Wednesday and the rest of the week.