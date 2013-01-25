Up to 2 inches of snow forecast for Long Island

Expect hazardous driving conditions Friday evening as light to occasionally moderate snow moves through Long Island, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.

"It's going to be a light event," but the heaviest accumulation will be between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., meteorologist Ashley Sears said.

One to 2 inches of snow is possible into the overnight with the highest amounts on eastern Long Island, according to the weather service.

The weather statement urged motorists to "drive with caution" as "visibilities may suddenly diminish."

"The combination of the accumulating snow and reduced visibilities will cause hazardous driving conditions during the evening commute," the statement said.

The snow system is expected to be out of the area by around 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.