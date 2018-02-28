Long Island weather: High wind watch, flood watch Friday

High wind and heavy rain could combine — with possibly even a bit of snow — to make for a hazardous end of the workweek, especially for coastal residents.

The storm is serious enough for the Upton-based National Weather Service on Wednesday to issue two watches — for high wind and floods — for most of Friday.

“A deepening coastal low late Thursday night into Friday will bring heavy rain across the area, with the potential for 2 to 3 inches of rainfall,” the weather service said in its flood watch, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. “Heavier bands could produce localized higher amounts.”

The high wind watch, in effect at 7 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, predicts winds will blow from 25 to 40 mph — with gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected from the afternoon through the evening, forecasters said.

A coastal flood watch is in effect Friday morning into early Sunday, along the southern and eastern bays of Long Island and the Atlantic Ocean beachfront. Significant beach erosion is possible this weekend, forecasters said.

If the storm hits Long Island directly, it could cause minor to moderate coastal flooding in places, and strong winds could cause damage to trees and scattered power outages, the weather service said.

“We’re going to go into March wishing we had February,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.