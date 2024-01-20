Long Island temps in mid 20s with single-digit wind chills to give way to warming into 40s next week

Although Long Island was spared significant snow on Friday, an arctic blast is bringing frigid temperatures this weekend ahead of a gradual warming on Monday, forecasters said.

The metro area is not under a winter weather advisory any longer, but hypothermia is a risk if you're not properly dressed or prepared.

Saturday’s high will read 26, but wind chill values will be as low as 5 to 10 degrees, according to Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Evening temperatures will dip to 17. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 25 mph to up to 35 mph along the coast, Wunsch said.

Islip last night recorded 18 degrees, the coldest temperatures since early February, Wunsch said.

Black ice also remains a concern and can make for slick roads and dangerous driving conditions.

“Any melting of any snow pack will refreeze at night especially,” Wunsch said.

The gusts are expected to continue into Sunday, which will be sunny with a high of 31, with wind chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, Wunsch said. The thermometer will fall to 18 at night.

The high pressure cold system will start to depart by Monday, resulting in a warmer week with above average temperatures.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 38 and a low of 29. Tuesday will reach a high near 42, along with a chance of a mix of rain and snow in the evening.

Any snow is expected to turn to rain by Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach a high of 45 and a low of 37. Thursday is expected to hit 47 degrees with a 50% chance of showers.