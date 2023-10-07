Flood watch for Nassau, NYC as heavy downpours expected today, forecasters say

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Nassau and New York City through Saturday evening where some of the heaviest downpours are expected on Saturday, forecasters said.

A cold front approaching from the west and moisture associated with remnants of Tropical Storm Phillipe are increasing the potential for precipitation, according to Dave Radell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Excessive runoff may lead to flooding of rivers, streams and low lying areas. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas,” the flood watch states.

Still, the downpours are not expected to be as severe as last week, when 9.06 inches of rain fell in Valley Stream and 8.89 inches fell around Kennedy Airport on Friday. Radell said accumulations today are expected to be a total of 1 to 1.5 inches.

“There could be scattered instances of flooding but it will not be as widespread,” Radell said. Some areas could see rainfall rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, putting those areas at increased risk of inundation that could cause some disruption, especially to basements and underground areas.

Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a release Friday warning of possible flash flooding in high risk areas and urging residents to take precaution.

Cooler temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday.