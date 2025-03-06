The final days of standard time are set to go out with a rush, as strong winds with gusts of up to 50 mph are predicted Thursday through Friday and could linger into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The service issued a wind advisory for 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday, as gusts of 40 to 50 mph can blow around unsecured objects and down tree limbs.

Thursday brings a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m., but gradually will become mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

"For the most part, it's going to be remain mainly dry, especially by tonight," service meteorologist John Murray said.

Winds could gust as high as 23 mph in the afternoon and gradually increase through the night as a cold front comes into the area. Although Thursday night will be in the low 30s, the wind chill values will feel as low as 20.

Friday will also be sunny, with highs in the mid-40s, but wind chill values will feel like 20-30 early, as gusts of up to 46 mph continue throughout the day.

"For high profile vehicles, wind this magnitude can make extra difficulty, so use some extra caution," Murray said.

Winds will slowly decrease through the night to around 21 mph, with temperatures in the low 30s, forecasters said.

Saturday will also be windy, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday, the start of daylight saving time, should bring the end of windy conditions and the start of a warming trend, with a high in the low 40s, forecasters said.

As the cold front leaves the area, Murray said temperatures at the beginning of next week should rise gradually, with a high expected in the upper 40s on Monday.

Some parts of Long Island could reach up to 60 on Wednesday.