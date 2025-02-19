Snow in the forecast for Long Island

Long Island may see snow showers on Thursday, as the area continues to experience a string of windy conditions and below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service forecast Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 20s to near 30, but wind chills will make it feel like the single digits to upper teens. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens Wednesday night with wind chills in the lower teens. Jay Engle, a weather service meteorologist, said Thursday will also see highs in the upper 20s, but the wind chill value will feel like the upper single digits. “It's just going to be really cold,” he said. Long Island has a 30% to 40 % chance of snow showers Thursday, beginning in the late afternoon and growing stronger into the evening, Engle said. This precipitation will be milder than Saturday’s snow showers, "a quick coating with it, but nothing more," he said. Friday will see temperatures above freezing for the first time this week with highs in the low to mid-30s. However, wind chills will make it feel like the low 20s. The weekend will warm up slightly, with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday. Engle said Saturday and Sunday will see the beginning of a string of more moderate temperatures, as the service predicts 40-degree weather early next week.

