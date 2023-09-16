Lee causing coastal flooding, high surf, rip currents on Long Island as it heads to Canada

Lee, now a post tropical storm, is still packing powerful winds that will cause dangerous surf conditions and riptides at Long Island beaches on Saturday, even as it moves away from the area, forecasters said.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the storm was 315 miles northeast of Montauk with 80 mph winds that could create waves of up to 10 to 16 feet high along the Island shoreline, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a release advising beachgoers to stay out of the water.

“Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service, noting that even the best swimmers can get swept up by strong rip currents. An advisory for small boats also remains in effect until tonight, with rough conditions expected at the inlets, according to NWS.

Conditions could result in dune erosion and scattered overwashes. Wind gusts could be as high as 29 mph with temperatures nearing a high of 76 under partly sunny skies as the storm continues traveling north at about 25 mph as it approaches Nova Scotia at 2 p.m.

It is heading across Atlantic Canada tonight and Sunday, according to NWS meteorologist Matthew Tauber.

Up to one foot of minor coastal flooding is expected along Long Island Sound, Jamaica Bay, and the southern and eastern bays of the Island during high tide cycles.

High tide is expected to take place on Long Island between 9 a.m. and noon, Tauber said.