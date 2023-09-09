Long Island to have wet, muggy weather through at least Monday

Long Islanders won’t get any reprieve from the stifling humidity this weekend with wet and muggy conditions expected to continue through Monday, forecasters said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start after 2 p.m. Saturday with a high near 83. Night temperatures are expected to drop to 71 with a 40% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 50% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 82.

Monday is also expected to be wet and humid with a 60% chance of precipitation that morning and a high of 81. Clouds will break Tuesday for sunshine but there will be a chance of rain at night.

Meanwhile, forecasters continue to keep their eye on Hurricane Lee, which weakened overnight from a category 5 storm to a category 3, and is moving at 12 mph while positioned northeast of the Caribbean Islands, said Dave Radell, meteorologist.

The hurricane’s path remains unclear but forecasters are certain that dangerous beach conditions are probable around the middle of next week for the Island. On Aug. 30, Hurricane Franklin caused several beach closures on the South Shore due to flooding and rough surf conditions.

“Regardless of the track that Lee takes … the South Shore of the Island is going to be increasingly prone to wave action and high surf and rip currents,” Radell said.

As in previous years, this month’s warmer weather is keeping several local beaches open and staffed through mid and late September. A late summer heat wave struck the region earlier this week, and a heat advisory was issued for western Suffolk and Nassau. Excessive heat caused schools in both counties to cancel all sport activities on Wednesday and part of Thursday

The average September temperature has risen about 2 degrees at Islip since records were first kept in 1963.