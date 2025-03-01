Winter temps return Saturday as 20 degrees forecast at night, NWS says

Long Island’s warm streak is ending on Saturday as temperatures will fall from 55 degrees to 20 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy, with isolated showers on parts of the island after 2 p.m., the weather service said.

"There’s a very low chance of maybe some scattered showers this afternoon. But for the most part, it should be pretty dry and warm," meteorologist Matt Wunsch at the weather service in Upton told Newsday.

Winter temperatures will continue on Sunday, when the high will be 33 degrees, forecasters said. Temperatures are slated to remain below 50 degrees with sunny weather until Tuesday evening, the NWS said.

"Cold air will continue to filter into the area into tomorrow ... So, there will be a big shift in temperatures," Wunsch said. "It will be dry throughout the first half of the week but it will be colder than we’ve seen through the past couple of days."

Rain and warmer temperatures will come back on Wednesday and continue through Thursday. The high temperatures for both days will be in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

"Our next chance at precipitation for the area really isn’t going to be until Wednesday afternoon ... With that warmth comes more moisture," Wunsch said.