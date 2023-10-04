Record-setting warmth Wednesday but fall-like temps return this weekend after rain

Summer-like heat made a brief return visit to Long Island Wednesday, when the high temperature of 83 degrees at mid-day set a record at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the National Weather Service said. But more autumn-like conditions are expected by Sunday.

This week's warmth, which began drifting into the region after record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, featured temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year, the weather service said. The previous high temperature of 82 degrees was set in 2013.

Gradually, temperatures are expected to fall, although Thursday and Friday will still have highs in the low 70s, meteorologists said. Patchy fog will envelope the region overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday will then turn sunny with a low of 58 degrees at night. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning.

Showers are likely Saturday and Saturday night, thanks to a possible brush with Hurricane Phillipe, which will be passing by the region. Its path, however, is not clear at this point, the weather service said.

"Regardless, a good 1-1.5 inches of rainfall is possible through Saturday, with the potential for periods of moderate to heavy rain," the weather service said in its forecast discussion Wednesday.

The high Saturday will be 69. But the rain will be ushering in cooler temperatures. Sunday will be sunny but the high will only be 63 degrees and the low will be 48. Monday, the high will be 62 and the low at night will be 48 degrees, the weather service said.