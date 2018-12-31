Forecast: A rainy New Year's Eve for Long Island 

As the clock strikes midnight and 2018 turns into 2019, the ball will drop — and so will the rain.

Precipitation may dampen New Year's Eve festivities and outfits as a low pressure system is expected to bring between half an inch and an inch of rainfall to Long Island on Monday after 5 p.m. through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

"Unfortunately, the heaviest rainfall is going to be right around midnight time," meteorologist Melissa Di Spigna said Sunday.

In New York City, where Times Square is expected to be filled with revelers, the forecast is calling for rain that will be heavy at times.

Midnight will also bring the warmest temperature of the day on Long Island, with a high around 50. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s earlier in the night.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Revelers may want to opt for a rain poncho over their festive attire as winds will increase through the night, potentially making it difficult to use an umbrella, Di Spigna said. In Times Square, umbrellas will be prohibited.



The rain will linger into Tuesday morning but conditions should dry out as the sun comes up, meteorologist Faye Morrone said. While temperatures will be in the 50s, New Year's Day could feel much cooler with winds forecast between 14 and 20 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

"It's really going to be a windy day," Di Spigna said.

Expect “typical conditions” Wednesday, Morrone said, with a high around 40. Thursday’s high is also predicted to be around 40, with a chance of either rain or snow continuing into Friday, when the high is expected to be in the mid-40s.

With Vera Chinese