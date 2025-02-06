Long Island facing difficult commute as wintry mix crosses region; schools delay openings

Long Island will confront a winter storm early Thursday that was expected to make for a difficult morning commute across the region, authorities said.

Light snow and wet roads were reported across Long Island before dawn Thursday. The storm was expected to change over to sleet and freezing rain sometime before midmorning, meaning Long Island and New York City roads could quickly become treacherous, authorities said.

Temperatures will rise through the morning, turning the mixed precipitation into plain rain through the rest of the day, forecasters at the National Weather Service said. Total accumulations are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches, with higher amounts north and west of the city.

No major delays were reported at 6 a.m. on the major Long Island roads. The Long Island Rail Road was reported on or close to schedule on all branches.

Numerous school districts and private schools across Long Island were reporting two-hour delays on their openings. Nassau County Community College announced a 1 p.m. opening Thursday; Hofstra will open at 10 a.m.

The region’s major airports — MacArthur, LaGuardia, Kennedy, Newark — were experiencing no widespread delays, with the exception of flights to Detroit, which averaged delays of 35 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to published reports, a storm in that city was forecast to cover the roadways with ice.

