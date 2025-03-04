NewsWeather

Mild weather Tuesday will give way to rain, possible thunderstorms Wednesday on Long Island

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Strong, gusting winds followed by a chance of showers are in the immediate forecast for Long Island.

Though temperatures have become milder across Long Island, the threat of nasty weather remains as winds pick up Tuesday into the overnight and the threat of rain showers — and, even a possible thunderstorm — looms large on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the threat of rain will increase throughout the day Wednesday, with the chance of precipitation by the afternoon pegged at about 90%. That rain is expected to be joined by winds of 19-24 mph in the afternoon — and gusts as high as 41 mph.

Temperatures should be in the mid-50s.

The weather service said that despite mild temperatures, winds pick up late morning — a south wind of 6-11 mph increasing to 16-21 mph late-morning into the afternoon. And though winds will calm somewhat overnight the expected to strengthen throughout the day Wednesday, increasing from 11-16 mph in the morning to somewhere between 19-24 mph in the afternoon — buoyed by gusts of up to 41 mph. Those gusts could knock down trees, tree limbs and utility lines and also send any unsecured items like lawn chairs and tables flying.

The weather service said the system will pass and milder, calmer, gentler weather is on the radar for Friday and Saturday, with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 40s, perhaps even 50 degrees, in store.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Trump tariffs in effect ... U.S. pause in Ukraine aid ... LI Works: Making the sausage Credit: Newsday

Closing arguments in ex-Nassau cop trial ... Trump tariffs in effect ... Mural on the move ... First look at new ER

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Trump tariffs in effect ... U.S. pause in Ukraine aid ... LI Works: Making the sausage Credit: Newsday

Closing arguments in ex-Nassau cop trial ... Trump tariffs in effect ... Mural on the move ... First look at new ER

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME