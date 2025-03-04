Strong, gusting winds followed by a chance of showers are in the immediate forecast for Long Island.

Though temperatures have become milder across Long Island, the threat of nasty weather remains as winds pick up Tuesday into the overnight and the threat of rain showers — and, even a possible thunderstorm — looms large on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the threat of rain will increase throughout the day Wednesday, with the chance of precipitation by the afternoon pegged at about 90%. That rain is expected to be joined by winds of 19-24 mph in the afternoon — and gusts as high as 41 mph.

Temperatures should be in the mid-50s.

The weather service said that despite mild temperatures, winds pick up late morning — a south wind of 6-11 mph increasing to 16-21 mph late-morning into the afternoon. And though winds will calm somewhat overnight the expected to strengthen throughout the day Wednesday, increasing from 11-16 mph in the morning to somewhere between 19-24 mph in the afternoon — buoyed by gusts of up to 41 mph. Those gusts could knock down trees, tree limbs and utility lines and also send any unsecured items like lawn chairs and tables flying.

The weather service said the system will pass and milder, calmer, gentler weather is on the radar for Friday and Saturday, with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 40s, perhaps even 50 degrees, in store.