Long Island weather: Snow, sleet and rain on Saturday, strong winds on Sunday

Long Island is likely to see snowfall on Saturday afternoon changing into rain overnight, creating hazardous travel conditions, followed by strong winds on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snowfall across the Island is expected to be 1 to 2 inches, developing late this afternoon before shifting to rain later in the night and into midmorning Sunday, as temperatures hover around freezing.

"We're looking at snow developing later this afternoon and eventually changing very briefly to some sleet and freezing rain, before changing to all rain late tonight into early into early Sunday morning," said Dave Radell, meteorologist with the NWS in Upton.

The amount of snow, as well as possible ice accumulation, depends on the timing of the precipitation transition to plain rain, the weather service said.

The NWS also has issued a "high wind watch" for Sunday, with possible gusts during the afternoon of 50 mph across the Island.

"There's going to be a period of some pretty strong winds there, late Sunday into early Monday, before tapering off during the day on Monday," said Radell.