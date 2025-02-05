Forecast: Snow, sleet, freezing rain arriving overnight Thursday; difficult commute expected

The National Weather Service says Long Island and the tristate area will be hit with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain early Thursday and into the morning commute.

The service said a winter weather advisory will be in effect between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday for western Long Island and New York City.

Snow will develop from southwest to northeast after midnight Thursday, as forecasters expect Long Island to receive about one inch of snow.

The snowfall will turn into freezing rain by afternoon near coastal areas and New York City, causing potential icy conditions, the service said.

